One word has been used often to describe Auburn’s yet-to-be-revealed offense this season — downhill. It has been used by the Tigers’ returning running backs, by the team’s offensive linemen and tight ends, and — of course — by head coach Bryan Harsin and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who are working in tandem to formulate the offense for Year 1 on the Plains. Bobo has made it clear, though: That descriptor is about more than X’s and O’s; it’s also about adopting a certain mentality on that side of the ball.