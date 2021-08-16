Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC will be free to claim for five days
At the end of last month, developer Cold Symmetry revealed that the upcoming The Virtuous Cycle expansion for Mortal Shell will provide a roguelike experience for players who really want to test their mettle. The studio also unveiled the expansion’s August 18 release date, which came off as exciting news for players eager to try the new content as soon as possible. With the expansion’s release coming in just a few days, Cold Symmetry has provided fans with one last surprise. From Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, players can obtain Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle free of charge.www.pcinvasion.com
