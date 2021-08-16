Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC will be free to claim for five days

EA is once again dishing out free Battlefield DLC. You can now download Battlefield 4's Second Assault expansion for free from the Microsoft Store for a limited time. Last month, Battlefield 1 received the free DLC treatment, with EA giving away the They Shall Not Pass expansion. Battlefield 4: Second Assault, which usually costs $14.99/£11.99/€14.99, is available to download for free for the next six days (thanks, Battlefield Bulletin), so if you haven't already nabbed it, now is the time to do so. Second Assault features "Four of Battlefield’s most popular maps two years after the events of Battlefield 3 and with added dynamic elements that change your game in real-time." The expansion also has a set of five achievements to unlock worth a total of 120 Gamerscore. Sadly the Xbox 360 version of Second Assault is still full price over on the Xbox Marketplace.