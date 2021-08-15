Cancel
An Afghan Artist Fears For The Future Of His Craft With The Taliban In Control

By Nell Clark
wyso.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Afghan artist Omaid Sharifi, and for many others living through the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the future is uncertain. When the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, creating art was dangerous. The Taliban disapproved of music, destroyed the giant carved Buddha statues of Bamiyan and banned all artistic representations of the human form.

