A Battle for the Throne Brings an Age-Old Legacy to Light in Captivating New Fantasy Novel

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in theatres and on HBO Max last month, and the movie ended up being hit fairly hard by critics. The film currently has a 27% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, moviegoers have been much more forgiving of the LeBron James-led sequel, which has led to a 79% audience. ComicBook.com's own Aaron Perine had some nice things to say about the movie, giving it a 4 out 5, saying "younger viewers are going to have a blast." In addition to the basketball legend and the returning Looney Tunes, Space Jam: A New Legacy features many character cameos and easter eggs from a range of Warner Bros. properties, including Game of Thrones. You can spot some dragons in the movie, but there were supposed to be more nods to the HBO series.