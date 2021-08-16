Cancel
Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

By Bonnie Stiernberg, @aahrealbonsters
In a bombshell new lawsuit filed in Manhattan on Friday, Bob Dylan has reportedly been sued for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. The legendary musician, who is now 80, would have been around 24 at the time of the alleged abuse. According to Page Six,...

CelebritiesStereogum

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Alleged Abuse Victim’s Timeline Is “Not Possible”

Earlier this week, a woman sued Bob Dylan for sexual abuse. The woman, identified only as JC, claimed that Dylan abused JC multiple times over a six-week period in 1965, when she was 12 years old, and that he “lower[ed] [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” Dylan’s lawyers denied the claim. Now, one of Dylan’s many biographers is claiming that the woman’s story of abuse is “not possible” because of everything Dylan had going on in 1965.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. In court papers filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court last week (13 August), the plaintiff alleged that she was plied with drugs and alcohol before Dylan, real name Robert Allen Zimmerman, abused her at his Chelsea Apartment and the Chelsea Hotel on multiple occasions.

