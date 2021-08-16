Cancel
File property tax, rental refunds before Aug. 15 deadline

By Suzanne Rook
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2019 property tax refund before the Aug. 15 deadline. Additionally, claims for 2020 refunds can be filed from now until Aug. 15, 2022. Renters have started receiving their refunds and homeowners can expect to start getting their refunds as early as late August.

www.southernminn.com

