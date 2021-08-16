File property tax, rental refunds before Aug. 15 deadline

The City of Iowa Park, Texas, (the “City”) will continue to accept sealed bids on the commercial property owned by the City located at 711 W. Highway Street, 1.57 acres out of E 1/2 Block 34 & Block 21 Texas Addition to the City of Iowa Park, Wichita County, Texas. The minimum bid to be accepted will be fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00). Sealed bids will be accepted in the office of the City Secretary located in City Hall at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at which time bids will be opened and read. Bids for individual properties must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly labeled “Commercial Property 711 W Highway St”. A copy of the invitation to bid and bid forms can be obtained by contacting City Hall at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas, by telephone at (940) 592-2131 or by e-mail at JNewman@IowaPark.com. Technical questions may be directed to the City Manager located at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas, by telephone at (940) 592-2131 or by e-mail at JFlemming@IowaPark.com.