Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Battle for the Throne Brings an Age-Old Legacy to Light in Captivating New Fantasy Novel

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

KAJANG, Malaysia (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Author M. A. Frost has released “The Freelancers: The Black Shield and the Red Fortune,” an absorbing and intricate high fantasy novel in which warring factions vie for power and control. Cunning mercenaries of varying allegiances and wizards practicing forbidden sorcery provide aid to each side; however, their strength and skill are compromised by the existence of ancient magical swords, which only reveal themselves to wielders of their choosing.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fantasy#Black Magic#Throne#Prweb#The Golden Knight#The Us Review Of Books#Pacific Book Review#Amazon Barnes Noble#Mafrostthefreelancers Com#Wattpad#Instagram#Review Copies Interview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cleveland, OHbeaconjournal.com

Book Talk: Fantasy novel 'The Way of the River' is debut for Cleveland author

Environmentalism and animal activism are themes worked into “The Way of the River,” a debut fantasy by Shan L. Spyker. Using the classic composition of adventurous children living in an ancient, isolated manor house, the book starts with sisters Elinora and Ottilie sneaking into the locked turret that had been the bedroom of their noble ancestor. They find some intriguing artifacts and look out the windows to see the forest they have always been forbidden to enter, told it is haunted, malicious. They also see a carriage crossing a bridge in the distance; a man emerges and drops a package into the racing water.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Kadokawa Reveals “Simulpubs” Initiative to Bring Manga and Light Novels to the West Quicker

Kadokawa Corporation is no stranger to the manga and light novel community. The company has its hand in other companies and subsidiaries such as Yen Press and Book Walker Global to bring the medium west. However, they understand that waiting six months to a year is a long time for western fans to get their hands on volumes and chapters of their favorite series. So, they are announcing “Simulpubs.”
ComicsAnime News Network

'My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected' Light Novels Get New 'Yui' Novel

After a lively and warm party, the winds of winter drift through Christmas, and the thought that Yui keeps hidden in her heart flickers from its touch. She knows there will be prayers left unanswered, and wishes that will remain wishes forever, but she knows for sure that there is something she wants. She doesn't care if it's a lie, if it's wrong, if it's not how things are supposed to go. So long as she can hold that hand.
ComicsEW.com

Batman meets Game of Thrones in upcoming fantasy comic Dark Knights of Steel

We mostly think of Batman as a street-level crimefighter, honoring the death of his parents by cleaning up Gotham City from criminals and supervillains. But the Dark Knight is surprisingly adaptable to other genres and timeframes. He's been a vampire (in Batman: Vampire), a Victorian-era vigilante (in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), and a Russian revolutionary (in Superman: Red Son), just to name a few. But in a new DC comic, Batman will embark on a whole new quest in a fantasy world not unlike Game of Thrones.
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

LaTanya McQueen’s New Novel Shines a Light on the Horror of Plantation Weddings

LaTanya McQueen’s debut novel, When the Reckoning Comes, touches on a timely conversation about couples who choose to have plantation weddings. In recent years, an increasing number of people have been more vocal about how distasteful the practice is, especially considering plantations aren’t monuments to the past or simply picturesque mansions — they are places where enslaved Black people were tortured, killed, and separated from their families.
Cameron, NCpilot.com

Local Woman’s Fantasy Novel Published

An early love of reading, particularly books from the fantasy genre, has led Jessi Ramey to the completion of her first book “Stolen by Pan.”. “I have always been a reader, but I really remember falling in love with reading toward the end of elementary school,” says the Cameron resident. “I started picking books based on what I found interesting opposed to what would get me the most Advance Reader (AR) reading points.”
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Scotland Based Fantasy Takes Readers on a Quest of Self-Discovery in New Fiction Novel

J.B. Liquorish draws from his personal travel adventures in ‘The Prophecy’. There are many moments in life that identify a person. In author J.B. Liquorish’s new book, “The Prophecy,” he introduces a young man named Warwick whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious key emerges. Within the Scottish Highlands, readers will embark on a mystical quest to find answers across the wildest and most challenging terrains in all of Northern Scotland.
ComicsAnime News Network

Heavy Object Light Novel Series Listed as Ending in October

1st volume in novels' final arc ships on September 10, 2nd volume on October 8. Kamachi (A Certain Magical Index) launched the light novel series with illustration by NAGI in 2009, and the 18th volume shipped in September 2020. The novels inspired a 24-episode television anime series that premiered in...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

Bakersfield author releases debut fantasy novel

SPONSORED CONTENT — A Bakersfield native just released his debut book - an entertaining fantasy novel that is already getting rave reviews. Author Elijah Menchaca joined Kern Living to talk about his new book "They Met in a Tavern" and how he got into writing fantasy. He also explains the big inspiration behind the book and what's next for him.
ComicsAnime News Network

King of the Labyrinth Fantasy Light Novels Get Manga

Yen Press is publishing the original light novels, and it describes the story:. Within the tenth-floor boss room of the Sazardon Labyrinth, the mighty minotaur awakens once more. Unlike its predecessors, slain at the hands of treasure-seeking adventurers, this monster's primal urges push it further than ever before. Kill. Consume. Grow stronger. The more powerful its opponent, the more powerful it becomes. Even the very rules of the labyrinth seem to bend to its indomitable will. Can none triumph against this bovine behemoth? Will the minotaur ever meet its match…?
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: A letter to new players and old hands in Final Fantasy XIV

The population surge in Final Fantasy XIV must be stopping. It absolutely must be nearly over at this point or already over. It absolutely cannot be filled with surging population any longer at this point. I cannot believe it. And then literally as I typed this line and went over to check, the server page could not load because of “unusually heavy load.” When it corrected itself a few seconds later, yeah, there were three servers in the North American cluster available for new characters.
Comicsepicstream.com

How Old is Light? Light Yagami's Age in Death Note

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. For many anime and manga fans, one of the best psychological series worth checking out is Death Note. It follows the story of Light Yagami, a high school genius who encounters a notebook with a mysterious power called Death Note. The notebook grants its owner the ability to kill someone, as long as they know the target’s name and face.
NBAComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals Game of Thrones Armor for LeBron That Was Cut From Movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in theatres and on HBO Max last month, and the movie ended up being hit fairly hard by critics. The film currently has a 27% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, moviegoers have been much more forgiving of the LeBron James-led sequel, which has led to a 79% audience. ComicBook.com's own Aaron Perine had some nice things to say about the movie, giving it a 4 out 5, saying "younger viewers are going to have a blast." In addition to the basketball legend and the returning Looney Tunes, Space Jam: A New Legacy features many character cameos and easter eggs from a range of Warner Bros. properties, including Game of Thrones. You can spot some dragons in the movie, but there were supposed to be more nods to the HBO series.
ComicsPosted by
GQMagazine

Horror Manga Legend Junji Ito On His New Book Sensor, Getting Older and Cockroaches

You’d be forgiven for expecting Sensor, the latest book from horror manga legend Junji Ito, to be more graphic. For nearly 40 years, Ito has been one of the most recognizable names in manga thanks to stories like Gyo, the tale of a world overrun by walking fish corpses that reek of death, and Uzumaki, which features among other horrifying imagery a jack-in-the-box made of human remains (an animated adaptation is coming to AdultSwim soon). These works, like many others from his vast bibliography, center on imagery that combines body horror, psychological terror, and dark comedy. His catalog can be read as a long-term exploration of the multitude of ways in which a human body can be mutated or mutilated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy