T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

(T-Mobile was hacked)....They have been investigating the Data Breach since the weekend. They say the Breach has affected around 47 million people. They say the breach affects postpaid subscribers, prepaid, past and prospective customers. As far as they know, officials say the compromised information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers and driver's license numbers. They say as far as they know, it does not appear any financial information has been compromised. They say the breach affects T-Mobile customers but not T-Mobile brands such as Metro, Boost or former Sprint prepaid customers. While T-Mobile has confirmed a cybersecurity issue, they have not offered any other information.
