T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it was yet to find if any customer information has been compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million of its users was leaked. The telecom...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

#T Mobile Us#Data Breach#Personal Data#T Mobile#Reuters
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
TechnologyPosted by
NBC News

T-Mobile says it is investigating a data breach

T-Mobile is investigating a data breach at the company, a spokesperson said Monday. While the company said that it wasn’t yet sure if the breach involved customer data, the announcement came on the heels of unverified claims by an anonymous hacker on social media that an enormous cache of sensitive customer data had been stolen.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
TechnologyCNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
Cell PhonesWMTW

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

A cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latest T-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in this data breach is huge,"...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US breach includes data on 48M people

T-Mobile US detailed the scale of a security hack uncovered earlier this week, estimating data on 7.8 million of its post-paid base, 850,000 prepaid and more than 40 million former or prospective customers had been exposed. Reporting its preliminary findings, the company outlined information on contract, former and prospective customers...
TechnologyArs Technica

Hackers who breached T-Mobile stole personal data for ~49 million accounts

T-Mobile on Wednesday said criminals obtained the personal information of almost 49 million current, former, or prospective customers in the latest mega-hack of its servers. The haul includes customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for 7.8 million current post-paid accounts, meaning accounts that are billed at the end of each billing cycle. The unknown hackers obtained the same data from more than 40 million records belonging to former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.
Technologyimore.com

T-Mobile confirms someone accessed its servers, unsure any personal data was stolen

Carrier T-Mobile has confirmed that unauthorized access to data on its servers did occur. The company hasn't confirmed that personal data was stolen during the attack. Following the news that T-Mobile was the victim of a data breach that saw personal data appear on the black market, the carrier has now released a statement. That statement confirms that someone did have access to data that they shouldn't have, but T-Mobile isn't sure that any of it was personal.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

T-Mobile (TMUS) says data stolen from systems included some personal information

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. As we shared yesterday, we have been urgently investigating the highly sophisticated cyberattack against T-Mobile systems (NASDAQ: TMUS), and in an effort to keep our customers and other stakeholders informed we are providing the latest information we have on this event and some additional details:
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Data of T-Mobile clients leaked

T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. The company said Monday it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident it has closed the entry point used to gain access.
Technologyksl.com

T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

Pedestrians walk past a T-Mobile store in New York April 27, 2018. T-Mobile said Wednesday that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen. (Lucas Jackson, Reuters) NEW YORK — T-Mobile said on Wednesday an investigation intoa data breach revealed that personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen.
Cell Phonesinforisktoday.com

T-Mobile Says Systems Illegally Accessed As Probe Continues

T-Mobile USA on Monday confirmed that its computer systems were illegally accessed. But the company is still investigating whether customers' personal customer data was involved. A seller in an online forum claims that 100 million personal records were taken from T-Mobile's Systems, 36 million of which are unique. Part of...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

T-Mobile Data Breach Included Personal Information of Almost 50 Million Customers

Late last week, T-Mobile confirmed that a forum post that purported to offer data from more than 100 million people was the result of a company data breach. At that time, it was not known if personal customer data had been accessed, but T-Mobile has now confirmed that the stolen data included personal information, such as customer names, dates of birth, SSN, and identification such as driver's licenses. There is as yet no indication that the data contained information about customer financial or payment information.
Technologykxoradio.com

Data Breach

(T-Mobile was hacked)....They have been investigating the Data Breach since the weekend. They say the Breach has affected around 47 million people. They say the breach affects postpaid subscribers, prepaid, past and prospective customers. As far as they know, officials say the compromised information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers and driver's license numbers. They say as far as they know, it does not appear any financial information has been compromised. They say the breach affects T-Mobile customers but not T-Mobile brands such as Metro, Boost or former Sprint prepaid customers. While T-Mobile has confirmed a cybersecurity issue, they have not offered any other information.

