Texas State

At least 324 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Texas cities amid Taliban takeover

By Russell Falcon
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Taliban takes over in Afghanistan, thousands of residents are set to be resettled in the U.S. to escape the increasing danger and destruction. Refugee Services of Texas said reports suggest 30,000 Afghans will be relocated to the U.S. soon. Many will be temporarily housed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, but at least 324 Afghans will be settled through the organization’s offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

