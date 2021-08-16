Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Love Island's Liberty 'kept options open' with Hugo in secret unaired chats

By Lucy Needham
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMygZ_0bTMNlmP00

Love Island's Liberty Poole had secret chats with Hugo Hammond in the early days of the show which were not shown to viewers, it has been revealed.

The Birmingham lass has been in the longest relationship of the series with now boyfriend Jake Cornish.

However, when Jake was initially doubtful about getting into a couple with Liberty she 'kept her options open' by speaking to teacher Hugo.

And that's not all as viewers also didn't get to see Jake pulling Millie Court for a chat when she entered the villa as a bombshell with Lucinda Stafford as producers chose not to air the scenes.

Jake had fans reeling last week when he told Liberty that Millie was his type during an argument about how genuine he is about his feelings for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eucFu_0bTMNlmP00
Love Island's Jake and Liberty have hit rocky ground after once being the most solid couple in the villa

But now it seems the revelation is not as wild as it first appears as tried to get to know Millie when she made her entrance into the villa.

Dumped contestant Hugo has been dishing the dirt on all the secret gems viewers have missed over the last two months after catching up on the show since his exit.

Spilling the secrets to Closer, Hugo said a flirty chat he had with Liberty was suspiciously axed from the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xu7uq_0bTMNlmP00
According to Hugo, Jake tried to get to know Millie when she arrived as a bombshell ( Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

"When I got back I spoke to my family and I said, 'Oh did you see that Lib pulled me for a chat when Jake had a chat with Mills?' and I don't think it was shown, but me and Lib had a chat."

His co-star Lucinda, who joined him in the interview cried: "Oh! Was that not shown?", to which Hugo responded: "I don't think so."

Oh! That's goss, tea central," Lucinda replied.

When pressed for details about exactly what was said between them, Hugo refused to disclose any more after realising viewers were not privy to the chat.

"She was exploring her options, wasn't she?" suggested Lucinda.

"Yeah I think so," Hugo told her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lp2l_0bTMNlmP00
Hugo was dumped from the villa with partner Amy - but says Liberty tried to get know him when the show kicked off ( Image: ITV)

While viewers never saw the conversation, the flirtation between Liberty and Hugo didn't lead anywhere as the blonde stunner has stayed with Jake for the duration.

Though the once solid couple have been on the rocks this week after Jake's intentions have been questioned by his girlfriend, islanders and viewers tuned in at home.

The drama kicked off on Movie Night when the villa was shown uncomfortable scenes of Jake encouraging the other boys to cheat in Casa Amor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjz3j_0bTMNlmP00
Jake's actions have raised eyebrows in the villa ( Image: itv)

Liberty was then left further questioning her man when he stopped her from congratulating her BFF Kaz of going official with Tyler so that they could have their own private moment away from the rest of the cast.

The moment left fans questioning if Jake was playing up to the cameras by making Liberty his girlfriend.

A tense chat on the balcony between the two then ended in further chaos when Jake admitted he loved Liberty, seconds after saying he wasn't sure he was feeling as smitten as she was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169Hm8_0bTMNlmP00
The girls shared their concerns with Liberty after she gushed about Jake dropping the L-bomb

When Liberty shared her happy news with the girls they warned her that Jake might be saying only what she wants to hear.

After a rollercoaster week, Jiberty's days in the villa could be numbered as their fellow islanders have voted them the least compatible couple.

Monday night's instalment will see one couple leave the villa after losing the public vote.

Find out who goes when Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

386K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#In Secret#Casa Amor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Popculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: People Are Heartbroken By Liberty's One-Liner

It's been a tricky week for Love Island's Liberty Poole - and our hearts were breaking for her during Thursday evening's episode when she broke down in tears in the dressing room over boyfriend Jake Cornish. Ever since the Islanders' Movie Night challenge last week - during which Liberty was...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Love Island star shocks girls with two of her weirdest-ever dates

Love Island newcomer Priya Gopaldas just regaled her co-stars with two of the weirdest date stories you're likely to hear. During tonight's (August 14) episode of Unseen Bits, the Islander told Chloe Burrows, Mary Bedford and Millie Court about her brush with virtual reality zombie-shooting and taxidermy, all whilst trying to engage with a romantic partner.
Hair Careheatworld

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares her £6 secret for ridiculously shiny hair

From Faye Winter's infamous brown lipstick to Millie Court's Saggitarius necklace, there have been many stand-out stars in Love Island 2021. An underdog in the beauty stakes, however, has to be Chloe Burrow's long and shiny hair, which any blonde will tell you, is almost wizardry. Especially after spending 2839203 hours per day basking in the Spanish sun.
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

Love Island's Liberty Poole predicted to earn millions after early exit

Liberty Poole was one of the favourites to win Love Island 2021 from the very beginning. She coupled up with fellow OG Islander Jake Cornish on Day 1 and the pair stayed loyal to each other throughout the series—and were the first to become official boyfriend and girlfriend. But after their relationship turned sour in the last couple of weeks, Liberty decided to break things off and leave the villa early.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Liberty Poole questions Jake Cornish on their Love Island romance

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have had an honest chat about the state of their relationship. Liberty Poole continues to doubt whether she has a long-term future with Jake Cornish on 'Love Island'. The blonde beauty pulls Jake for a chat after the dirty dancing challenge and she admits to...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers accuse Jake of ‘gaslighting’ Liberty with ‘love-bomb’ in latest episode

Love Island viewers all have the same thing to say about the latest episode’s Jake moment.The latest instalment of the ITV2 reality show, which aired on Friday (13 August), saw Liberty address Jake about her concerns with their relationship.One such worry was that she had told Jake she loved him four weeks ago – and he was yet to say the same to her. The conversation came after the pair were voted the most likely to split once the show had ended. In response to Liberty’s questions, Jake initially struggled to respond, saying he felt “giddy”. He then awkwardly...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island's Hugo Hammond on whether he regrets 'tragic' comment

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has revealed who he thinks are the best and worst matched couples in the villa, before touching on his 'tragic' comment. The original islander was dumped last week alongside Amy Day, after a five week stint on the show. And in a new episode of Text On The Beach with Cosmopolitan UK, he touched on everything from why he thinks his Love Island journey was "tragic" to Faye Winter and Teddy Soares getting back together.
Celebritiesheatworld

Love Island's Hugo Hammond breaks silence on Francesca Allen romance rumours

Love Island’s king of friendzoning Hugo Hammond has shut down rumours that he and 2019 Islander Francesca Allen could be a potential item. Hugo’s Instagram followers noticed sparks flying between him and the former contestant when she commented on a post he shared after arriving home from Marbella and he replied with a string of kisses.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Jake 'is playing a game' with Liberty, according to body language expert

Love Island's Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole might've been the strongest couple in the villa at one stage, but it looks like things have taken a turn. First, the movie night challenge saw a clip of Jake admitting a lack of sexual attraction to Liberty. Fans then questioned whether he was faking scenes for the camera during Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank going exclusive.
TravelCosmopolitan

Love Island's Mary has already friendzoned Aaron

Another Love Island couple bites the dust: just days after leaving the villa, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson have revealed they're just friends. Despite coupling up in the main villa (after Mary arrived in Casa Amor and Aaron as a bombshell), the 24-year-old model revealed on Love Island: Aftersun that she thought the pair were better off as pals.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Love Island: Liberty and Jake split revealed - details

Love Island’s preview for Thursday night teased that a devastated Liberty broke up with Jake, and a new press release from ITV2 appears to confirm the news. Although we are none-the-wiser about why Liberty makes the decision to split, she told Faye: “I’ve got to be true to myself. I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Who are Liberty Poole's parents? Meet Love Island star's mum Jo!

Fan favourite Liberty Poole has won over the hearts of Love Island viewers this year. However, so has her mum and best friend Jo. The Islander has been coupled up with Jake Cornish from the start, with a few rocky roads along the way, but it looks like Jiberty may be in ruins soon.
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

Hugo reveals Liberty pulled him for a flirty chat in unseen moment

Liberty and Jake have gone from being favourites to win Love Island to being saved from the most recent dumping by the skin of their teeth. Despite being the first couple to become officially boyfriend and girlfriend, Jake's loyalties have been questioned by viewers, Islanders and Liberty recently. Back at the start of the season, Jake was honest about the fact he was exploring his options—and it seems we nearly saw Lib couple up with a different boy too.
TV SeriesGrazia

'So Are We Going Our Separate Ways Then?': Here's What Happens Between Jake And Liberty On Tonight's Love Island

Warning! This article contains Love Island spoilers, proceed with caution... As we near the finale of Love Island on Monday, this is usually the time of the season where scandal is replaced by smooching. The couples have settled, lovesick as ever, and we watch them partake in cute challenges, family reunions and heartfelt proposals. This year though, that seems to be turned on its head – if last night’s preview is anything to go by.

Comments / 0

Community Policy