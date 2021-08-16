Love Island's Liberty 'kept options open' with Hugo in secret unaired chats

Love Island's Liberty Poole had secret chats with Hugo Hammond in the early days of the show which were not shown to viewers, it has been revealed.

The Birmingham lass has been in the longest relationship of the series with now boyfriend Jake Cornish.

However, when Jake was initially doubtful about getting into a couple with Liberty she 'kept her options open' by speaking to teacher Hugo.

And that's not all as viewers also didn't get to see Jake pulling Millie Court for a chat when she entered the villa as a bombshell with Lucinda Stafford as producers chose not to air the scenes.

Jake had fans reeling last week when he told Liberty that Millie was his type during an argument about how genuine he is about his feelings for her.

Love Island's Jake and Liberty have hit rocky ground after once being the most solid couple in the villa

But now it seems the revelation is not as wild as it first appears as tried to get to know Millie when she made her entrance into the villa.

Dumped contestant Hugo has been dishing the dirt on all the secret gems viewers have missed over the last two months after catching up on the show since his exit.

Spilling the secrets to Closer, Hugo said a flirty chat he had with Liberty was suspiciously axed from the program.

According to Hugo, Jake tried to get to know Millie when she arrived as a bombshell ( Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

"When I got back I spoke to my family and I said, 'Oh did you see that Lib pulled me for a chat when Jake had a chat with Mills?' and I don't think it was shown, but me and Lib had a chat."

His co-star Lucinda, who joined him in the interview cried: "Oh! Was that not shown?", to which Hugo responded: "I don't think so."

Oh! That's goss, tea central," Lucinda replied.

When pressed for details about exactly what was said between them, Hugo refused to disclose any more after realising viewers were not privy to the chat.

"She was exploring her options, wasn't she?" suggested Lucinda.

"Yeah I think so," Hugo told her.

Hugo was dumped from the villa with partner Amy - but says Liberty tried to get know him when the show kicked off ( Image: ITV)

While viewers never saw the conversation, the flirtation between Liberty and Hugo didn't lead anywhere as the blonde stunner has stayed with Jake for the duration.

Though the once solid couple have been on the rocks this week after Jake's intentions have been questioned by his girlfriend, islanders and viewers tuned in at home.

The drama kicked off on Movie Night when the villa was shown uncomfortable scenes of Jake encouraging the other boys to cheat in Casa Amor.

Jake's actions have raised eyebrows in the villa ( Image: itv)

Liberty was then left further questioning her man when he stopped her from congratulating her BFF Kaz of going official with Tyler so that they could have their own private moment away from the rest of the cast.

The moment left fans questioning if Jake was playing up to the cameras by making Liberty his girlfriend.

A tense chat on the balcony between the two then ended in further chaos when Jake admitted he loved Liberty, seconds after saying he wasn't sure he was feeling as smitten as she was.

The girls shared their concerns with Liberty after she gushed about Jake dropping the L-bomb

When Liberty shared her happy news with the girls they warned her that Jake might be saying only what she wants to hear.

After a rollercoaster week, Jiberty's days in the villa could be numbered as their fellow islanders have voted them the least compatible couple.

Monday night's instalment will see one couple leave the villa after losing the public vote.

Find out who goes when Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm