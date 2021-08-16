Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fannin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fannin County through 330 PM CDT At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dodd City, or 7 miles southeast of Bonham, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
