Bruce Dickinson Says Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Pushed Metal Into the Mainstream

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
Metallica's legendary Black Album turned 30 years old last week, and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among those who've praised the album, saying it helped push metal into the mainstream. "Ourselves, Judas Priest and Pantera all reached a crossroads where we had the chance to really step up to the...

Wichita Falls, TX
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

