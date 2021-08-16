Bruce Dickinson Says Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Pushed Metal Into the Mainstream

Metallica will be launching their own podcast in association with Amazon later this year. The first eight episodes will be a comprehensive look at the making of The Black Album, which turns 30 this year. The band was already releasing a huge meg-box set of the album full of outtakes, BTS bits, and lots more, and a tribute album for charity. Now, you can add this to the pile. The band announced the podcast through social media, wherein a clip drummer Lars Ulrich declares that The Black Album was "the right combination of songs, the right combination of producer with the right combination of desire, tenacity, lineup of ideas." James Hetfield added: "The insanity that we do just to keep our own sanity — people identify with it. And the fact that they know they're not alone, and we know that we're not alone, is what makes it all happen for me."