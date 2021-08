Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said on Friday on "Outnumbered" President Biden’s "flippant" stance on evacuating Americans is "impeachable." MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This is what is so – about the manner of which we are doing this departure. We know we have tens of thousands of Americans who remain in Afghanistan and people who supported the American effort need to be evacuated from the region and that means different things. It means getting the Americans home, getting the people who helped who were not American citizens for to a safe place where they can be vetted and decide what to do about their situation.