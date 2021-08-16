Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Jeune Wine sommelier to open natural wine, handcrafted goods store in Downtown Sacramento

By Renata Geraldo
Sacramento Business Journal
 4 days ago
A natural-wine store that will also sell handcrafted goods is filling the space of a former clothing shop in Downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

5 things to know, including a new business at Country Club Plaza

Welcome to Friday, loyal readers. It's International Left Handers Day. Here's what else you need to know today. Country Club Plaza Manager Seth Pearl says a new store will have a grand opening Saturday in the retail center at Watt and El Camino avenues in Arden-Arcade. The store, called It’z Ah’Belt, sells an assortment of belts. It's the first retail location for owner Sharon Becerra, who has sold custom belts at places such as flea markets, according to Pearl. The store is located in the south end of the mall near WinCo Foods. Learn more about the retailer on Facebook.

