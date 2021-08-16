Jeune Wine sommelier to open natural wine, handcrafted goods store in Downtown Sacramento
A natural-wine store that will also sell handcrafted goods is filling the space of a former clothing shop in Downtown Sacramento.www.bizjournals.com
A natural-wine store that will also sell handcrafted goods is filling the space of a former clothing shop in Downtown Sacramento.www.bizjournals.com
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
Comments / 0