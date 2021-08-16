Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Chapel Hill Faculty Sign Petition To Delay In-Person Classes

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses are set to begin Wednesday at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, but some staff members aren’t ready for that. Hundreds of UNC Chapel Hill faculty members have signed a petition to delay in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns. The petition asks for in-person classes to be delayed at least one month as a result of the surge in the Delta variant and the overall increase of reported cases. Currently, more than 2,650 people are hospitalized with covid and more than 15,000 cases were reported over the weekend.

