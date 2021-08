Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is unlikely to play in the preseason. Prescott has not played in Dallas’ first two exhibition games as he deals with a strained right shoulder. McCarthy had already made it clear he wouldn’t use the QB in the preseason finale later this month, so this weekend’s matchup with the Houston Texans would be the only chance for Prescott to get some action before the season opener.