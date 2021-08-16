U.S. Women’s star Carli Lloyd announces retirement from football
Just weeks after playing in her fourth Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from playing football. The attacking midfielder revealed on Monday (16 August) that she will play out the remainder of the season with National Women’s Soccer League team NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as four U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) friendly matches in September/October.olympics.com
Comments / 0