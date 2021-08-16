Cancel
U.S. Women’s star Carli Lloyd announces retirement from football

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after playing in her fourth Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from playing football. The attacking midfielder revealed on Monday (16 August) that she will play out the remainder of the season with National Women’s Soccer League team NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as four U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) friendly matches in September/October.

FIFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carli Lloyd to retire from USWNT, pro soccer in the fall

Soccer star Carli Lloyd will retire this fall from both international and professional soccer. Lloyd, 39, is a two-time World Cup champion, has won two Olympic gold medals and twice was named the FIFA world player of the year. She will leave the U.S. Women's National Team as one of...
Soccerallfans.co

Carli Lloyd, from the Great Township of Delran, is Retiring

South Jersey native Carli Lloyd is hanging ’em up:. A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC.
SoccerArkansas Online

U.S. standout Lloyd sets retirement

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat trick in the 2015...
Soccerspectrumnews1.com

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd retiring after decorated career

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015...
SoccerFOX Sports

USWNT's Carli Lloyd retiring as the most clutch international player ever

Picture a Mount Rushmore of women’s soccer. There’s Christine Sinclair, the freshly minted Olympic gold medalist with Canada and top scorer in international history, men’s or women’s. Abby Wambach, whose record Sinclair smashed last year, has to be there. So does 1999 United States World Cup-winning captain Michelle Akers, whom...
Soccerdefector.com

Carli Lloyd Was A Self-Contained Superstar

Carli Lloyd announced this week that she will be retiring from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2021 NWSL season. The on-field accolades that trail in her wake speak for themselves: Lloyd is a two-time World Cup winner, a three-time Olympic medalist, the second most capped player in U.S. women’s national team history, and the program’s fourth all-time goalscorer. It’s hard to remember a time when Carli Lloyd was not representing the U.S. on the grandest stages; at 39, she’s been a major figure in the sport for over 17 years.
FIFALas Cruces Sun-News

Carli Lloyd announces retirement plans after fourth Olympics with USWNT

Carli Lloyd, one of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s longest-tenured and highest-scoring players, announced her retirement Monday. Just weeks after scoring a brace – or two goals in one game – to help her team win an Olympic bronze medal in a 4-3 victory against Australia, Lloyd shared that she would end her professional playing career this fall.
SoccerPosted by
Daily News

Carli Lloyd announces plan to retire after final games with WNT, will finish season with NJ/NY Gotham FC

Carli Lloyd has been a staple on the U.S. women’s national soccer team for 17 years. And after a storied career as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Lloyd has decided by the end of the year she will hang up her cleats. “I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime,” Lloyd, 39, said in a statement shared by the ...
SoccerIola Register

U.S. women’s soccer great retires

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World...
