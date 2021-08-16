Fantasy Football: 2021 Quarterback preview

Despite quarterback being the most important position in sports, it used to be easy to wait on in fantasy leagues. That’s no longer necessarily the case. More quarterbacks averaged 20+ fantasy points per game than ever before last season, continuing a recent trend. While this was partially because the NFL scored the most points in the history of the league, it was also the result of the continued influx of rushing quarterbacks. In fact, QBs set leaguewide rush attempt- and rushing yard-records in 2020 while running in nearly 50 more touchdowns than the prior season.