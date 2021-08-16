'Tandem: A Tale of Shadows' Coming to Switch in October in Time for Halloween

Darksiders 3, the furious hack and slash from THQ Nordic, is about to bring hell to the Nintendo Switch. After something of a wait, the third in the Darksiders franchise is due to bring Fury from the big screen onto Nintendo’s own handheld hybrid later this year. THQ Nordic has just announced that this hack and slash will cut a swathe of destruction on the Nintendo Switch come 20 September. Players will be able to pick up this title in both digital and retail stores including the base game, as well as the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC, all of which will come in at an SRP of EUR 39.99 | USD 39.99 | £ 34.99.