'Tandem: A Tale of Shadows' Coming to Switch in October in Time for Halloween
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gets a Nintendo Switch release this Fall. The game’s publisher, Hatinh Interactive, and developer, Monochrome Paris made the announcement today. This Victorian 3D puzzle-platformer tells the story of 10 year old Emma who is determined to investigate the unsolved disappearance of Thomas Kane, the only son of the famous Kane illusionists. As Emma travels to the manor to begin her investigation, a carriage speeds by and a teddy bear drops out and begins to run after it. Emma and Fenton, the teddy bear with an unusual “gravity-bending perspective,” team up to navigate the mysterious mansion and solve puzzles.collider.com
