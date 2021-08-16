Listen to the fantastic, sinister ‘The White Lotus’ score by Cristobal Tapia de Veer
HBO's The White Lotus just wrapped up its first season on Sunday night. The show, about the goings on of the guests and staff of an exclusive Hawaiian resort, starred Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn and more, was written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened, Chuck & Buck) and shot during Covid lockdown in Maui. A very dark satire on privilege, class, and colonialism set against an island paradise, it was a surprise hit and the network recently announced that they've picked up the series for a second season, featuring a completely different cast and location.www.brooklynvegan.com
