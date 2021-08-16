Listen to the fantastic, sinister ‘The White Lotus’ score by Cristobal Tapia de Veer

"They're all very similar to me," says White about the hotel inhabitants. "I mean, there's a certain part of me in each of the characters, I think." The resort on The White Lotus appears to be the picture of opulence. Which is no wonder seeing as how the HBO show was filmed at The Four Seasons Maui. But the man who created the series is currently sitting in a far less exotic location, a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. A cross-country road trip with a dog has led Mike White to this point, as far away from the idyllic yet also drama and trauma-filled setting of his TV show creation as possible.