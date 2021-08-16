Cancel
U.S. Politics

Interior Secretary Highlights Conservation Investments in Visit to Yellowstone National Park

 4 days ago
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrapped a trip out West on Friday in Yellowstone National Park. The swing featured stops in Washington state, California, and Wyoming where she highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in America’s infrastructure, the clean energy economy, and conservation efforts, consistent with the America the Beautiful initiative.

