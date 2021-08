Well, Lou Lamoriello probably would have had us wait all summer if it was up to him. But the rumored reason behind his secrecy is him trying to make a trade while signing his RFAs—having already locked up his UFAs—and it also seems like he has deals with two of his big three RFAs, given that they had arbitration rights and chose not to file for it, in Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin.