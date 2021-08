The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report states that around 400 babies in the U.S. are born with hemophilia A. Further, it also highlights that approximately 33000 of male population in the U.S. is dealing with the health condition. This scenario highlights that there is noteworthy rise in the number of patients dealing with the hemophilia health condition across the major part of the globe. This is one of the key factors generating prominent sales opportunities for players in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market in the forecast period 2018–2026, opines a new research report published by TMR.