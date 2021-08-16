How David Chang Really Feels About Miso From The US
When it comes to American miso, celebrity chef and restaurateur David Chang isn't its biggest fan. In fact, as he revealed in a video shared to YouTube, he feels that "the miso in America sucks." Although Chang, while introducing viewers to corn miso in the clip, later withdrew the sentiment, stating that it was perhaps too harsh, he proceeded to call the American-made creation "crap" because of its high sodium content.www.mashed.com
