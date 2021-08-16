Practice and precision

View more in
Brownwood chamber's new director feeling welcome in new home
Nathan Smith isn’t from Brown County. But he had ties to the area long before he was introduced last month as the new executive director of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce. Smith’s wife, Kara — whose father, Joel Kelton, is Precinct 2 county commissioner — is from May, and...
Brown County 4-H news and updates
24 – Deadline to Order State Lamb/Goat State Tags. 24 – Brown County 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 28 – Brown County 4-H Kickoff Event at Teddy’s 10am – 1:00pm. 30 – New Family 4-H Livestock Judging Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 31 –...
