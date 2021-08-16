The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day
Labor Day weekend will be here soon (Labor Day is on Monday, September 6), which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season. To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, ET Style has rounded up cute white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whatever your plans are for the Labor Day holiday, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond.www.etonline.com
Comments / 0