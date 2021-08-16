Cancel
David Culley anticipates Anthony Miller returning this season

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexans receiver Anthony Miller underwent an MRI on his dislocated right shoulder after the team arrived home from Green Bay. Texans coach David Culley said Monday he is “hopeful” Miller returns this season, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. Culley, though, did not update the severity of the injury after calling it a “slight dislocation” immediately after the game, and he did not have a prognosis for Miller’s return.

