Father, daughter dead after gas line explosion in Coolidge

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(COOLIDGE, Ariz.) A father and a daughter reportedly died after an explosion at a farmhouse in Coolidge, azfamily reported.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a gas line broke and possibly caused the blast near State Route 87 and East Randolph on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m.

Rick Miller, Coolidge City Manager, said a woman inside the home was taken to the hospital with serious burns. Police said she was able to escape the building through a window but had severe burns on 50% of her body.

She was taken by helicopter to Maricopa Medical Center.

Police said the two people found dead were identified as Luis Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter, Valerie.

The Pinal Regional Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the cause of the fire. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday morning that it will investigate the rupture of a 30-inch natural gas pipeline.