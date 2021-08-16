Cancel
Premier League

Bruno Fernandes believes Paul Pogba is capable of breaking Premier League record

By Freddie Keighley
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Bruno Fernandes claims Paul Pogba has the ability to break the Premier League record he matched during Manchester United's emphatic victory over Leeds United.

Pogba, 28, registered a remarkable four assists as the Red Devils drubbed Marcelo Bielsa's side 5-1 in Saturday's lunchtime game.

The Frenchman was unplayable on the left flank and his performance saw him join an elite group of players who have picked up four assists in a single Premier League fixture.

But Fernandes - who netted a brilliant hat-trick against Leeds - insists his teammate is capable of going at least one better to break the creative record.

Fernandes and Pogba produced masterful displays against Leeds ( Image: REUTERS)

"Amazing," the 26-year-old told MUTV of Pogba's performance. "He's doing really well and he’s such a big player.

"Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

"I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game! Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities.

"The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that."

Fernandes also heaped praise on the Old Trafford crowd for spurring him and his teammates on to their dominant victory after Luke Ayling equalised for Leeds early in the second half.

"You see it when we scored the second goal and also when we conceded their goal," the Portuguese added. "They give us that push that we need to push forward and to try to score.

"I think from the beginning of the game, when we came out, even when we were warming up, the atmosphere was already on fire."

Will we ever see a player register five assists in a single Premier League game? Comment below.

Meanwhile, Pogba also received a glowing verdict from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who remains desparate to keep hold of the World Cup winner despite his strong links with Paris Saint-Germain.

"Impressive, Paul's always got that vision, he's got that quality," said the Red Devils boss. "I know the headlines will probably be about Bruno but it's a team effort, the space Mason [Greenwood] creates for Bruno to open up the channels, what everyone does ahead of the goals has been worked on this week.

"Paul, I'm very impressed with his fitness levels as well, he's not been with us for too long and he looks fit, raring to go, enjoying his football.

"I love Paul bringing all his boys smiling when they're playing football."

United return to action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Southampton for their second game of the Premier League season.

