Liverpool at risk of facing Man Utd without Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho

By Samuel Meade
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Liverpool face the prospect of taking on Manchester United in October without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino after FIFA made changes to international selection rules.

The Reds' Brazilian trio were called up by their country this week for games against Argentina, Chile and Peru in September.

Last term clubs could veto their South American players travelling during the international breaks, but football's governing body have now ruled that Premier League outfits won't be holding onto their players.

This rule exists even if individuals have to quarantine upon their return - which is set to be the case with the Liverpool trio.

Brazil's contest against Peru - the final one of their triple header - is on September 11, the day before the Reds face Leeds.

The Whites themselves will be without winger Raphinha after his recent call-up.

Alisson and Fabinho will both have to quarantine upon their return from Brazil

Due to quarantine rules Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino are also likely to miss the game with Crystal Palace at Anfield on September 18.

Sandwiched in between the two league games is also the first Champions League matchday.

However it is the second international break in October that will be of greater concern, with the timings set to be key.

Brazil face games against Venezuela on October 8 and then Uruguay on October 13.

They will then have to cross the Atlantic and set foot in the UK, at which point their quarantine will begin.

Jurgen Klopp could be without all three first team stars ( Image: PA)

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on October 24 meaning the Brazil trio will be touch and go regarding their availability.

A changes in protocols could yet occur whilst early Covid tests could be taken to shorten the quarantine period.

Even still they may be short of match fitness and sharpness before a crucial outing.

October 13 and 14 will also see the third matchday in the Champions League group stages whilst Liverpool travel to Watford on October 16.

Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay are also playing, but have yet to announce their squads meaning United are set to be without Fred and Edinson Cavani.

Back in March, before FIFA changed the rules, Klopp made it clear that Liverpool would not be releasing players if they were required to quarantine on their return.

He said: “I understand the need of the different FAs but this is a time where we cannot make everyone happy and we have to admit the players are paid by the clubs, so that means we have to be first priority.

"That is with all understanding for the different needs and competitions coming in the summer, but you cannot make everyone happy at the same time in this period in our lives."

