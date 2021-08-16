Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

7-year-old girl killed and sister ‘fighting for her life’ in Chicago shooting

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CU1j_0bTMKGVN00
Serenity and Aubrey Broughton (CBS2 Chicago)

A seven-year-old girl has died following a shooting in Chicago at the weekend that also injured her six-year-old sister, who is “fighting for her life”.

Brian McDermott, Chicago's police chief of patrol, told reporters on Sunday evening that the sisters were inside of a parked vehicle when someone opened fire.

The seven-year-old, who was identified as Serenity Broughton by Chicago’s medical examiner’s office, was shot in the chest and torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Centre, where she was later pronounced dead on Sunday.

Her sister, who was named as Aubrey, was struck in the chest and right armpit and was "fighting for her life" at the hospital on Sunday night, Mr McDermott said.

He added that the area where the shooting occurred – in the Belmont Central neighbourhood of Chicago, and northwest of downtown – was a "gang conflict area”.

There is no indication that the sisters or their mother were targeted on Sunday.

It followed another weekend of violence in Chicago, with 55 individuals wounded in shootings, along with five deaths, from Friday to Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrH5E_0bTMKGVN00
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday in Chicago (AP)

“Like a machine gun going off, like, you know what I mean, like two people shooting at each other or something," said a Chicago resident who heard the shooting, in an interview with ABC7.

The grandmother of the sisters, Regina Broughton, added that she was “lost”, and Serenity and Aubrey "were my life, my everything”.

"How do you prepare yourself for something like this? She was a beautiful child. Her spirit was beautiful, innocent, everything about her was innocent,” said Ms Broughton.

The shootings come amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the US, with more than 200 children shoot in Chicago alone this year, according to ABC7.

Lori Lightfoot, the city’s mayor, said in a statement that “we must declare war on these killers and their associates, and we must support our police as they leave no stone unturned”.

She added that the death of Serenity was “senseless and brutal”.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Comments / 560

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Mayor#Police#The Chicago Tribune#Abc7#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
RelationshipsWISN

Boyfriend, girlfriend killed days apart in separate shootings, family says

Mississippi police are investigating two homicides after a boyfriend and girlfriend were both killed just days apart. Police in Jackson, Mississippi, said the killing of DeMarco Gaines, 23, marked the 91st homicide in the city this year. He was shot multiple times Saturday, just days after the shooting death of his girlfriend Kennedey Wilson, also 23.
Illinois StateColumbus Telegram

Illinois man who was wounded by robber shoots and kills him. Now he's going to prison for 4 years

DECATUR, Illinois — DeeAndre J. Woodland, the Decatur man who shot a would-be robber to death after being shot and wounded himself, was sent to prison for four years. Woodland, 40, took a plea deal and entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court July 16. Further charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon who possessed and used a firearm were then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Chicago, ILuticaphoenix.net

Chicago police pointed guns at two young girls after breaking

An officer shoved the girls’ father, Steven Winters, to the floor and held him there with a knee against his back and a gun tohis head, the lawsuit says. Another officer armed with a shotgun swooped into the sisters’ shared bedroom and shined a flashlight into their eyes, the suit alleges. A third policeman stormed the bedroom where their 73-year-old grandfather, Jessie Evans, was sleeping and pointed a gun at the elderly man.
Chicago, ILtalesbuzz.com

Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

Eva Flores entered a Chicago hospital through a secure door, then kicked a security guard in the groin. The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she attempted to see her injured son. Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested Tuesday...
Sarasota, FL850wftl.com

Man who raped and killed an 11-year-old dies in prison

The suspect who was convicted for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2004 has reportedly died in prison. The Attorney General’s Office reported that Joseph Smith died Monday in a Sarasota prison while awaiting another trial for the death penalty. In 2004 Smith reportedly abducted Carlie Brucia...

Comments / 560

Community Policy