Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

10 common myths about student loans

By Ryan Wangman
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are significant and important differences between federal and private student loans. Student loans can impact your credit score — but not always in a negative way. You don't necessarily need to wait for the Biden administration to get your student loans forgiven. Read more of Insider's student loan coverage...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Personal Loans#Student Loan Refinancing#Insider#Direct Subsidized#Unsubsidized Direct Loans#Subsidized Direct Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Personal FinanceSlate

My Wife Stopped Paying Her Student Loan Because of Joe Biden

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My wife and I have been together since high school and have three kids. We both went to our own respective trade schools after high school back in 2008 and finished around the same time—in a decimated economy and job market. She struggled to find work, and I had a job lined up before I even finished. From then on I held steady work and paid my bills, including paying off my student loans and car, and helping her pay off her two cars (one was totaled). My wife didn’t work until 2011, before finally getting a professional job in 2014 that has nothing to do with her schooling. She didn’t pay her student loan—she put it on deferment until she couldn’t anymore, and as far as I was aware, she had started making payments in 2016.
CollegesFingerLakes1

US will erase billions in student loans next month: Here’s who will qualify

The Biden Administration is answering calls to eliminate student loan debt for some, but that benefit won’t be extended to everyone. The announcement came on Thursday, as President Joe Biden’s team said that the federal government would automatically erase student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities. It means that with the stroke of a pen, $5.8 billion in debt will disappear.
Educationmoney.com

Most Student Loan Borrowers Won't Have to Make Payments Until February

Millions of student loan borrowers just received four more months of relief, as the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday that it was extending the current forbearance until early next year. The Education Department will now pause payments, waive student loan interest and suspend collections for borrowers through Jan. 31,...
KTEN.com

Student Loan Discharge: Options to Cancel Your Federal Student Loans

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. Learning how to discharge student...
CollegesEssence

Biden Administration Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Beyond January 2022

The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve, ending on January 31, 2022, will be the last extension of its kind. On Friday, the Biden administration extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until January 31, 2022, which originally had been slated to expire on September 30, 2021. The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve will be the last extension of its kind.
Educationstudybreaks.com

How To Get a Refund of Your Student Loan

Here’s a quick guide for getting some money back. Grants and scholarships are non-refundable financial aid but not everyone can get them. Grants are primarily considered for promising students who do not have money, mostly based on need or lack of funds, while scholarships are generally merit-based (special merit, special knowledge, special results).
CollegesEssence

5 Things You Should Know About Having Your Student Loans Forgiven In The PSFL Program

PSLF is a program that could eliminate some of your student loan debt—as long as you meet all the requirements, that is. In 2007, the Bush Administration signed the College Cost Reduction and Access Act which was created to ease the financial burden for low income college students, cut borrowers student debt interest rates, support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but also ensure borrowers who worked in public service professions had the benefit of loan forgiveness due to their commitment to public service.
EducationWashington Post

Student loan relief ends Sept. 30. Here’s what to do now.

The debt relief provided to federal student loan borrowers is coming to an end, barring a last-minute reprieve from Congress or the Biden administration. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or Cares Act, federal student loan payments and interest were suspended to help folks struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.
Educationfox7austin.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loan debt so far: Who could benefit next

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 worth of student loan debt for most borrowers, but just a fraction of Americans with college debt have qualified for debt relief so far. While widespread cancellation may still be out of reach, thousands of student loan borrowers who were misled about the value of their education have had their student loans forgiven since Biden took office.
Dorchester County, MDAOL Corp

Student loans: A 'teacher penalty' is crushing generations of educators with debt

After nearly two decades in public service, James Stewart, a science teacher from Maryland, is fighting an uphill battle to deal with $122,000 in student loans. “It can be overwhelming,” the Dorchester County Public Schools teacher told Yahoo Finance, explaining that he managed to avoid student debt for his undergraduate education and master's degree but took on loans for his doctoral degree in educational leadership at the for-profit chain University of Phoenix.
CollegesABC7 Los Angeles

US to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it will automatically erase student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities that leave them unable to earn significant incomes. The move will wipe out more than $5.8 billion in debt, according to the Education Department, and it marks the...
EducationPosted by
FOX2Now

US to automatically wipe out over $5.8B in student loan debt

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will automatically erase student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities that leave them unable to earn significant incomes. The move will wipe out more than $5.8 billion in debt, according to the Education Department, and it marks the start of...
Educationlocaldvm.com

The Federal Student Loan moratorium has been extended

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The White House announced the current moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended one final time but many people still have questions regarding what to expect after the last round of relief. The payment pause was set to expire in just a few weeks, but...
Collegesfox7austin.com

What are the federal student loan limits for the 2021-22 school year?

When it comes to financing a college education, federal Direct loans are a good first choice. They come with a relatively low 3.73% interest rate, as well as federal protections like economic hardship deferment and income-driven repayment plans. But Direct loans can be restrictive, since you can only borrow up to a certain amount during the course of your studies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy