Company Profile: Overair, Inc.

SRC Inc. announced that Mark Sabatino has been promoted to chief mechanical engineer. He will guide the technical direction of mechanical design for the company. Sabatino has been with SRC for 11 years. He has worked on multiple programs and systems. Most recently, he served as a senior principal mechanical engineer to support proposals and solve critical technology related problems. His 32 years in military and commercial product development have provided him with experience in developing and executing advanced systems, business plans, budgets and management skills.