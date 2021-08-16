Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A look back at government responses to the coronavirus pandemic, Aug. 17-21, 2020

By Samuel Wonacott
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf2Kd_0bTMK4zu00

Although the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2020, it wasn’t until March when the novel coronavirus upended life for most Americans. Throughout the year, states issued stay-at-home orders, closed schools, restricted travel, issued mask mandates, and changed election dates.

Here are the policy changes that happened Aug. 17-21, 2020. To read more of our past coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

Stay-at home orders and reopening plans:

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) issued an order to move Malheur County in eastern Oregon from Phase 2 to Phase 1. Malheur County was the third county Brown returned to a previous phase of reopening because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

School closures and reopenings:

  • Arizona school districts were allowed to reopen to in-person instruction if they met state Department of Health metrics released the week of Aug. 3. A district could reopen if its county experienced a two-week drop in the number of COVID-19 cases and a two-week period where the percent of positive cases was below 7%. Additionally, a district could not reopen if more than 10% of hospital visits were COVID-19 related.

Eviction and foreclosure policies:

  • Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) issued an order prohibiting evictions and foreclosures for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 related financial hardship. The order was set to last through Sept. 15.

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

Travel restrictions:

  • Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) extended restrictions requiring travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days through Oct. 1. The restrictions had previously been scheduled to expire on Sept. 1.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Stay-at-home orders and reopening plans:

  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced that bars in Monongalia County could reopen on Aug. 31. Justice closed bars in that county on July 13 because of rising coronavirus cases. Justice said bars that reopen could not allow live entertainment or dancing.

Election changes:

  • Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen (R) announced that his office would automatically send early/mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters in the Nov. 3 general election whose home counties had not already done so.

Federal government responses:

  • The Department of Labor and the Food and Drug Administration released a checklist designed for food manufacturers to decide when to safely resume operations.

Pandemic unemployment programs:

  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state’s application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance program. The program provided states with up to $300 in additional unemployment benefits to recipients.

School closures and reopenings:

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that the statewide mask requirement for everyone over the age of two applied to all public and private schools. Students were allowed to remove their face coverings when they were eating and drinking.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Stay-at-home orders and reopening plans:

  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced that all assisted living facilities in the state would be required to participate in a coronavirus testing initiative.

Election changes:

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) signed into law legislation extending absentee voting eligibility in the Nov. 2 general election to any voter who is “unable to appear personally at the polling place of the election district in which they are a qualified voter because there is a risk of contracting or spreading a disease causing illness to the voter or to other members of the public.”

School closures and reopenings:

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed a package of three bills guiding how schools would reopen for the school year. The bills said that although school districts weren’t required to offer in-person education, school boards were required to review their district’s instructional plans each month. Schools that concluded it was safe to reopen to in-person instruction were required to prioritize that option for K-5 students. The legislation also weighted per-pupil funding based on 75% of last year’s enrollment and 25% of the current enrollment.

Eviction and foreclosure policies:

  • New York Gov. Cuomo extended the statewide moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through Sept. 20.
  • Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) extended the statewide moratorium on evictions through Oct. 1.
  • Hawaii Gov. Ige extended the eviction moratorium through Sept. 30.

State court changes:

  • The Vermont Supreme Court extended the judicial emergency through Jan. 1, 2021. The court declared the judicial emergency in March. The emergency prohibited jury trials and required most proceedings to happen remotely.

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Stay-at-home orders and reopening plans:

  • The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that Gov. Whitmer was within her authority when she extended the state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic without the legislature’s approval. In their lawsuit, Republican lawmakers alleged Whitmer’s state of emergency order was unconstitutional.

Federal government responses:

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed a recommendation that travelers quarantine for 14 days after returning from overseas or areas with high rates of COVID-19 spread.
  • The Department of Defense announced agreements made under the 1950 Defense Production Act with four companies. The agreements totaled $17.4 million, and covered molecular diagnostic testing, satellite communications, laser electronics, and aircraft engine repair.

Eviction and foreclosure policies:

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) extended the statewide moratorium on evictions through Sept. 19.

For the most recent coronavirus news, including the latest on vaccines and mask mandates, subscribe to our daily newsletter, Documenting America’s Path to Recovery.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

269
Followers
473
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Legislature#Americans#Justice#Nebraska#State#The Department Of Labor#The Vermont Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthBrunswick News

Adapting policy responses to the pandemic

COVID infections are back on the rise. Georgia’s seven-day moving average of cases as of last Friday was 17 times higher than in late June, when it hit the lowest point since March 2020. Mask mandates have returned to some cities and many school districts. Large companies that had targeted...
Stanislaus County, CAModesto Bee

Coronavirus update, Aug. 17: Stanislaus reaches 1,108 deaths, 62,520 positive tests

Deaths to COVID-19 rose by two in Stanislaus County to 1,108 residents as of Monday, and the number of hospitalized patients eclipsed 200, the Health Services Agency reported. The county added 740 positive tests over the weekend, for a total of 62,520 since the pandemic emerged in March 2020. Stanislaus also has 732,060 negative test results and 59,298 people who are presumed recovered.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Public SafetyWashington Examiner

FBI confirms there was no insurrection on Jan. 6

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “insurrection” as: “an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence”. By that definition, there was no “insurrection” at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. Reuters reports :. This...
Women's Healthcitizensjournal.us

CDC: 1200 Fetal Deaths Due to Vaccine? No Problem

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they have new data showing that the COVID-19 experimental injections are safe for pregnant women. The CDC admits that this new study of nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 injection before 20 weeks of pregnancy had only 13% of them suffer miscarriages, similar to the expected rate of miscarriages in the general population.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Census numbers suggested 19 million white people disappeared from the US. Here's what really happened

The U.S. population increased by nearly 23 million over the past decade, according to the Census Bureau, yet the white population dropped by 19 million, and the non-Hispanic white population dropped by 5 million. It's not that white people are shrinking as a percentage of the population, but the raw number of people counted as "white" has gone down by millions.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.
California StateWashington Post

Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy