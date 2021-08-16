Cancel
Pets

Dog with three legs giving hope to amputees at rehab centre with therapy sessions

By Sophie Corcoran
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A cute three-legged dog has become a friend for amputees at a rehab centre.

Tre, a two-year-old rescue dog, is comforting and inspiring people who have lost a limb through his work as a therapy dog.

The Labrador-mix, from Sarasota in Florida, in the US, was born with a deformity that meant he could not use his right leg.

It was amputated when he was just three months old.

Tre's owner, Kyle McCreight, 33, said he is happy despite only having three legs.

The therapy dog's determination to be like a "regular" dog has led to him working with children and adults in a rehabilitation centre.

Kyle, an occupational therapist, said: "My job is to help people recover from injuries and get their independence back so I felt like I could help Tre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g54Ih_0bTMK0T000
His owner Kyle McCreight, praises calm Tre for being happy despite only having three legs ( Image: @tripod.tre / CATERS NEWS)

"Now he helps others by providing comfort and affection at therapy sessions. He is such a happy dog and loved by everyone.

"People with amputations can relate to him as they understand his struggle but then they see how happy he is. They realise if Tre can do it, then they can too.

"He uplifts people and gives them hope for their future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJTtZ_0bTMK0T000
Tre's determination to be like a regular dog is inspiring, his owner says ( Image: @tripod.tre / CATERS NEWS)

Kyle says the therapy sessions are rewarding and added: "I love sharing Tre's story as all he needed was a chance.

"He was in the shelter and nobody went to visit him until I did. Now he has come on leaps and bounds.

"He is very happy and doesn't let his missing leg cause any distress.

"My message to the people was to see the amputation as an opportunity to inspire and grow as a person rather than dwell on the missing limb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS51g_0bTMK0T000
Tre, 2, visiting an amputee at a rehabilitation centre ( Image: @tripod.tre / CATERS NEWS)

"Like Tre, they can't get it back so they should focus on accepting and re-adjusting to the new normal.

"An army veteran was in the session and it was amazing to see a grown man connect with a dog and feel inspired by him.

"Tre gave him hope that no matter what happened he could get through it.

"Kids are also blown away by Tre as they notice his leg doesn't bring him down and he is a regular dog."

