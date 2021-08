BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and the Eagles held another joint practice session in Philadelphia on Tuesday, and things ramped up quite a bit ahead of Thursday night’s preseason tilt. Both teams put in lot of work in the red zone, and they had to do it in a hurry, as Tuesday’s practice was a much shorter session than the one that the two teams engaged in on Monday. That could indicate that the starters on both teams are set to get a lot of work Thursday night. With the red area the focus on Tuesday, there are plenty of takeaways from...