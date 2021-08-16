Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood a breakout star for 2021-22?

Leeds United player Sam Greenwood. Pro Shots Photo Agency

"With Sam, he's got physical capabilities, physical qualities, and he's got technical qualities, as well," Leeds under-23 head coach Mark Jackson explained. "We've seen that on some of his set plays and free kicks this season, already. He's also got the ability to play different positions, as well."

Greenwood noted his free-kick talents come from practicing all the way back when he was a young child dreaming of eventually featuring for a Premier League side. He's held onto that work ethic through the early days of his professional career.

"We train every day, just constantly repeating free kicks all the time," Greenwood said. "Two hours a day. Sometimes double sessions in preseason. During the week, it's all out. Every week. No rest."

Greenwood admitted he wasn't as fit when he joined Leeds from Arsenal in the summer of 2020 as he is today, but training alongside the Leeds senior players helped him improve attributes such as shot power, speed, and leaping.

"I think with the Premier League, it's such high demands," Greenwood commented. "As a young player coming through, you've got to be mentally strong and know that's where you want to be. That's what keeps you going through the week.

"It's a bit like tunnel vision. I just put the ball down and ignore everything that's going around and just focus totally on the ball and the goal. Nothing else."