Gold: The General Left Alone
Gold commanded its unit to make another raid only to find itself stranded. The gold miners had already fled as fugitives, retreating without orders. While gold shrugged off the Aug. 8 ‘flash crash’ and bounced back above its June lows, the yellow metal’s renewed sense of swagger hasn’t been mimicked by its precious metals peers. For example, while gold ended the week up by 0.86%, the GDXJ ETF (our short position) ended the week down by 1.72%.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0