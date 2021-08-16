Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Shares of Lightning eMotors Are Charging Higher Today

By Scott Levine
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The company reports Q2 2021 earnings after the market closes today.

What happened

Beginning the week on an auspicious note, shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are driving higher today. As of 3 p.m. EDT, shares have soared 10.1%, having retreated from the daily high of an 11.4% gain.

What has electrified the bulls today? The stock's rise likely stems from eager investors seeking to build positions before the company reports second-quarter earnings after the market closes today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaqYX_0bTMJZzj00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Lightning eMotors designs and manufactures electric powertrains for medium- and heavy-duty fleet vehicles such as shuttle buses and delivery trucks. Powering 43.5% higher last week, shares reflected investors' welcome reception of some positive news regarding the company. For one, Lightning announced a major deal, potentially worth $850 million to the company, with Forest River, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Positive attention from Wall Street also played a role; Michael Shlisky, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $17 price target, according to TheFly.com. It looks like after a bit of a sell-off on Wednesday, investors are making a U-turn and picking up shares again.

It's fairly common for growth stocks like Lightning eMotors to see their shares rise before reporting earnings. Suspecting that the company will report strong quarterly results, investors hope to grab the stock on the cheap before news of the performance is widely reported and the stock rises. That seems to be the case today.

Investors are likely focusing on how well the company is tracking toward achieving its 2021 guidance: revenue between $50 million and $60 million, vehicle and powertrains sales of 500 units, and quarterly operating losses that are narrower than the $5.3 million that the company reported in the first quarter.

Now what

Growth investors are following the EV industry closely, and while stocks like Nikola and Lordstown Motors have stumbled recently, there will also likely be plenty of winners. It seems that investors believe that Lightning eMotors could be one of the latter.

Besides the progress toward meeting its 2021 guidance, investors will want to see if the company grows its backlog from the $169 million that it had at the end of the first quarter. Should it succeed in growing the backlog, it will certainly represent an encouraging sign for the company's prospects.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Emotors#Berkshire Hathaway#Ev#Lordstown Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Restaurantsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chipotle

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle on Thursday, setting a price target of $2100, which is approximately 13.42% above the present share price of $1851.48. Carril expects Chipotle to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lightning EMotors, Inc. On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get Report on behalf of Lightning eMotors stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 0.1% to $359.40 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)...
StocksBenzinga

Why Is Cango Stock Trading Higher Today?

The Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG) stock is up 7.54% at $3.85 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. The Chinese automotive transaction service platform clocked Q2 revenue growth of 245.5% year-on-year to $146.6 million (RMB946.7 million). Car trading transactions revenues increased 55.2% Y/Y. Automotive financing facilitation revenues rose...
StocksInvestorPlace

SPOT Stock: The News That Has Spotify Investors Smiling Today

Music-streaming company Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has not had a good 2021. Indeed, SPOT stock remains down approximately 30% from levels it started the year at. Growth investors banking on continued outperformance from this hypergrowth play have generally been disappointed. However, today, SPOT stock is in the news as a big gainer....
Stocksinvesting.com

2 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 50% or More

Subreddit r/wallstreetbets was thrust into the spotlight with the epic GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze earlier this year. While red-hot rallies in some of the famous names triggered by the Reddit forum have begun to fizzle out, some new names continue to attract Wall Street’s attention because of their promising long-term growth prospects. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) are two such names. Analysts expect they will rally by 50% or more in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss.Earlier this year, the hype surrounding video game retailer GameStop Corporation (GME) and leading cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) threw a spotlight on Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets and the world of retail investing. The popular subreddit triggered a multi-billion-dollar short squeeze and caused a stir in the financial markets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

Great fortunes have been made by investing in terrific companies -- and hanging on, for decades. Veeva, Costco, and Intuitive Surgical have each grown to be major players in their arenas. The three companies have plenty of room for growth left, too. Forever is a very long time. I probably...
EconomyReporterHerald.com

Lightning eMotors posts record revenue in Q2

Lightning eMotors Inc. posted record revenue of $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, its first quarter as a public company, according to an earnings report released Monday. That is a 580% year-over-year increase over the $900,000 it earned in the second quarter of 2020. “Lightning’s record second quarter...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Berkshire Hathaway, The Trade Desk, CEVA

The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) second-quarter revenue doubled, but shares fell. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) second quarter featured share buybacks (again). In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser analyzes those stories and ponders the likelihood of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) still being a stand-alone company in 10 years. To catch...
Financial ReportsThe State

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ontrak Are Plunging Today

Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK), a company using artificial intelligence to deliver outpatient care to those with chronic conditions, were down more than 40% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT after it disclosed the loss of a key customer. So what. Today's news adds insult to injury from this spring. The company...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bath & Body Works Shot Nearly 11% Higher Today

A day after reporting its second-quarter earnings after market hours, retailer Bath & Body Works' (NYSE:BBWI) shares rose by 10.5% Thursday thanks to the estimates-crushing numbers the company posted. So what. For the quarter, Bath & Body Works' revenue landed just shy of $3.32 billion, which was a powerful 43%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How Berkshire Hathaway's Earnings Recovered in the Second Quarter

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recently reported its second-quarter earnings, and it looks like the company's operating businesses have rebounded quite nicely from the pandemic-hit second quarter of 2020. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, 2021, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser give investors a rundown of the key takeaways.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Berkshire Hathaway Gives Investors an Update

On this episode of Industry Focus: Financials, host Jason Moser and longtime Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, dive into Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) latest earnings and the key points investors need to know. Also, Matt and Jason answer a listener's question about using bonds as an alternative to savings accounts, and they give listeners two stocks to watch.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now

Don't add too many stocks to your portfolio; choose a few for optimum results. Even in a slowdown, this company's growth is strong. It can be tempting to add any and all stocks of the moment to your portfolio. But a small mix of growth and value stocks is your best bet to achieve long-term wealth. While 10 to 15 stocks are enough to diversify your portfolio, many experts recommend holding 20 to 25 for greater opportunities and lower exposure to risk. Investors who subscribe to this belief get a good mix between maximizing the benefit of owning the best growth stocks while locking in greater stability in their overall portfolios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy