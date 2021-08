Looks like Google and Apple have both run into the proverbial healthcare wall that so many have faced. In fact, in Google’s case, we can say that they’ve ran into this wall…again. Yes, in some ways this feels like Groundhog Day for those of us who have followed this industry for as long as we have here at Healthcare IT Today. Most of you will remember the patient portal/PHR that was called Google Health. It was shutdown before really making any sort of impact. However, given the size of the healthcare market, you had to wonder when Google would return again and return they did.