Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nicki Swift

What Does Barbra Streisand Really Think About The Reboot Of A Star Is Born?

By Bernadette Roe
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bradley Cooper ambitiously tackled the job of director and lead in the 2018 remake of "A Star is Born." The film was a stunning success, with Lady Gaga taking on the role of Ally Mayne. The film took home Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars that year for the song "Shallow," according to The New York Post, as well as earning eight Oscar nominations. It also won four Grammys that year, so obviously, it was a huge hit according to both audiences and critics. Also, both Cooper and Gaga made loads of money from the film. And the pair singing live at the Oscars? Priceless!

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Star Is Born#Movies#Celebrities#The New York Post#Enertainment Weekly#Australian
Related
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Remake of ‘The Rose’ Is Like ‘If Tina Turner and Florence Welch Had a Baby’

When Cynthia Erivo was approached by Searchlight Pictures to star in a remake of “The Rose,” one of the first things she did was email Bette Midler, who shot to fame for her portrayal of a rock star destroyed by drugs and alcohol in the original 1979 movie. “I guess I was just searching for a blessing, and I got exactly what I wanted,” Erivo tells me during the taping of an upcoming Variety Streaming Room interview. “And she was wonderful and really lovely, and she said some really lovely things.” Erivo, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga Among a Seemingly Top-Heavy Race

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
Musicnickiswift.com

Inside Taylor Kinney's Love Life Since His Split With Lady Gaga

It's safe to say there are some fans who are still not over Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's split. Though the two seemed like the perfect match, they ended their engagement in 2016 after four years of dating. The "Born This Way" singer confirmed the breakup in an emotional statement via Instagram at the time. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," Gaga continued. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
MusicETOnline.com

Rising Pop Artist Grace Gaustad Talks New Music and Friendship With Mentor Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)

Rising indie artist Grace Gaustad is gearing up to release her debut album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, into the world. The highly anticipated project is set to release on Sept. 10, but the 19-year-old has been gifting fans ahead of the multi-format concept album's debut by releasing original songs and music videos every week leading up to the big day, including Friday's release of "Jupiter."
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Detailed the Immense Workload Bradley Cooper Had on ‘A Star is Born’: ‘Can’t Say Enough’

Sam Elliott gets a lot of credit for being a dedicated individual and actor both. However, he shared in an interview with Ain’t It Cool News that actor Bradley Cooper shares a similar work ethic. The interview explored a wide variety of points and roles Sam Elliott partook in previously. However, one of the biggest features throughout the interview touches on Bradley Cooper’s dedication to “A Star Is Born.”
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Barbra Streisand's birthday tribute for Robert Redford has us swooning

Barbra Streisand on Wednesday shared a dreamy throwback photo of herself with Robert Redford in honor of Redford’s 85th birthday. “Dear Bob, happy birthday. It was great talking to you the other day,” Streisand, 79, captioned the still of her and Redford from “The Way We Were.”. Redford and Streisand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy