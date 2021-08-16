Cancel
Free opportunities for indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

By Charlie Scowen
pocketgamer.biz
 5 days ago

Attention indie developers - you could attend the leading mobile B2B games conference this September without spending a single dollar. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 goes live on September 27th to October 1st. It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase your games, and network with publishers and investors to help take your game to market, while learning from top experts from the games industry.

