Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What are the Dog Days of Summer?

By WWTI - InformNNY.com
informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) You might have heard the saying “Dog days of summer” but what does it really mean? Does it even have anything to do with dogs?. Historians state that the term originates from Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major which translates to “greater dog” in Latin. In ancient Greek and Roman culture, the “dog days” would occur when Sirius appeared to rise alongside the sun in July and early August. They believed that the heat from these two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Summer Ends#Night Sky#Wutr Wfxv#Greek#Roman#Central New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsGettysburg Times

Dog days and beyond

The dog days of summer, when will they end? You may not know this, but this term has astronomical roots. To the ancient Greeks it signified the time that the brightest star in the sky, Sirius or the “dog star,” was too close to the sun to be seen. Perhaps...
Nashville, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Dog Nights of Summer at Cheekwood

Cheekwood goes to the dogs in the month of August during their weekly event, Thursday Night Out featuring the Dog Nights of Summer. Cheekwood will extend its hours on Thursdays and visitors can bring their leashed dogs to enjoy the grounds, listen to live music and see Sean Kenney’s exhibit, Nature POP! made with LEGO® bricks, which features thirty-eight sculptures.
Petsfox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Squash

An older dog who was found as a stray is looking for a new home. Squash is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
Petsfox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Don Poncho

A friendly dog with some special needs is looking for a new home. Don Poncho is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
AstronomyKGUN 9

Dog Days of Summer end as Perseid meteor shower peaks

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — The “dog days of summer” are officially over and we have reached the peak of the Perseid meteor shower! First, let’s talk about “the dog days of summer” because many folks are familiar with the phrase but are unfamiliar with the origin of the phrase. According...
Photographyrvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Swamp Dog

Benjahphotography’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. Photo of the Day: Cobb...
Petstimes-georgian.com

Feeling the Dog Days

I didn’t know the exact date for the “dog days” of summer to set in, but my body has been telling me that they are definitely here. I know it’s an essential part of God’s creation and order, but I just don’t fare well in hot and humid weather. According...
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

EndoSolutions: Pets find relief during the dog days of summer

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The dog days of summer can be easier for your four-legged friends with the help of CBD products from EndoSolutions Hemp Store and Museum. Many local pet owners say the treatments have made a big difference in the lives of their beloved pets, with the store offering products that are designed to aid in the relief of pet anxiety, nervousness, hot spots, seizures, chapped paws, among other diagnoses.
PetsPosted by
Daily Herald

Forest & Found Thrift Invites You to Celebrate Dog Days of Summer on Friday, August 27

What do you get when you cross The Left Bank of Lake Forest and Paws for Patrick with Forest & Found? You get a fun way to celebrate the winding down of summer. Left Bank will be selling their delicious hot dogs and brats in front of the store from 11:30-1:30. One dollar from each hot dog sold will be donated to Paws for Patrick, whose therapy dogs will be visiting along with their dog handling team from 1:30-2:30. They will answer any questions you might have about this incredible organization. Forest & Found will be presenting some of their new fall merchandise at 50% off.
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Dog days of summer: Recreation activities sell out quickly

When it comes to offering programs and activities, “sold out” seems to be a recurring theme in the DeWitt Parks and Recreation Department. For instance, the DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon this year held July 20 has sold out every year it has been available, and 2021 was no exception. Parks...
PetsWashington City Paper

City Lights: A Little Retail Therapy at Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale

It’s called shopping therapy for a reason and, as anyone who’s lived through the past—uh, how many months into the pandemic are we?—can tell you: We could all use a little therapy right now. Luckily, the 22nd annual Mid City Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale returns to the actual sidewalks of 14th and U Streets NW for the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8. Last year’s event wasn’t canceled, but the sale, like pretty much all of 2020, was virtual. While it reached a record number of shoppers, the 55 or so businesses participating in this year’s event look forward to seeing foot traffic and faces returning to the neighborhood. “I worry that people got too comfortable buying everything online and having it delivered during the pandemic,” says Pixie Windsor, owner of 14th Streets’s Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot. “Dog Days 2021 is a really important event for merchants of the 14th and U Street area.” Windsor says it’s critical to support local shops, restaurants, and bars that have survived COVID thus far. The event dates back to the nineties—created to drive traffic to businesses struggling with the seasonal shopping slump. Though the neighborhood has changed drastically over the years, locally owned businesses still call the area home and many, including Miss Pixie’s, will be offering discounts and a good excuse to engage in some of that retail therapy. (Some chains will also be participating.) John Guggenmos, owner of the neighborhood’s two gay bars, Trade and Number Nine, and chair of the Logan Circle Business Recovery Committee, says shoppers can expect an employee yard sale outside Trade—looking for a new ‘do? You might just find a drag queen’s gently used wig. Number Nine will have drink specials. Guggenmos calls it a chance for the neighborhood to celebrate. He, too, can’t help but mention how difficult the past 17 months have been—both Trade and Number Nine are among the bars now requiring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours, to enter. Safety is both paramount and practical in Guggenmos’ eyes, but he adds: “The best thing we could do is highlight our neighborhood and celebrate it and bring people here.” The sidewalk sale runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8. districtbridges.org. Free.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Faith Gong: Dog Days

It’s that time of year again. Our family has now logged in eight straight weeks of summer vacation. We have spent countless sultry days at the lake, eaten gallons of ice cream, lit sparklers, chased fireflies. Our annual trip to the Maine coast has come and gone. I am tired of weeding the garden. My daughters have stayed up late binge watching “The Clone Wars” so often that it feels routine. “What are we doing today?” they ask each morning, and — although much of what I thought we’d do this summer has been left undone — I am running out of ideas. School remains weeks away.
Petsbtrtoday.com

Are The Dog Days Over Or Not?

I always thought “the dog days of summer” just meant hot brutal summer days. Apparently, it has a meaning routed in the stars. Go figure. Anyway, here’s a reggae and dub mix in the spirit of dogs, heat, and the night sky!
PetsWITN

Spoil your dog day

(Gray News) - Our four-legged friends are more than just pets, they’re part of the family and get treated as such. And as hard as it is to tell your dog “no” when they look up at you with those puppy dog eyes, only one day a year is officially designated as ‘Spoil Your Dog Day.’
thechampionnewspaper.com

Expert: Dog days of summer call for extra hydration for pets

The “dog days of summer,” characterized by hot, sultry weather, are a time to pay special attention to hydration for dogs and other domestic animals, according to Jean McGhee, who along with her husband owns several Hollywood Feed pet supply stores in DeKalb County. A good rule of thumb is...
PetsPosted by
Benzinga

Dog Days of Summer: How to Keep Your Pet Healthy Through Dangerous Heat Waves

Emergency vet visits can be extremely stressful as well as expensive. Having a solid pet insurance policy can be your saving grace in moments like this. You’ll want a provider, like SPOT Pet insurance, that allows you to work with any licensed vet, emergency clinic or specialist -- this way you can get your furry family member the help they need wherever you are.

Comments / 1

Community Policy