Carnival Cruise Line will require all guests to get tested before embarking on a cruise and wear masks indoors going forward, even if they're fully vaccinated. Starting Aug. 7, masks will be required for all passengers in many indoor areas of Carnival's ships like elevators and in the casino, according to the company. And beginning Aug. 14, all passengers — including vaccinated guests — will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the start of their cruise.