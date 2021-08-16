Cancel
Gabourey Sidibe to star in new satirical, paranormal podcast for Realm

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs podcasts become increasingly popular, it’s not surprising that we’ve seen an uptick in creatives turning to this exciting audio storytelling experience to share experiences and create new stories. 1428 Elm has learned that the audio entertainment company Realm is producing a satirical podcast starring Academy Award-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe with paranormal elements called If I Go Missing the Witches Did It.

FanSided

Gabourey Sidibe is jumping into the world of podcasting. Realm, an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, has announced they’ve tapped Sidibe for a lead role in Pia Wilson‘s podcast series, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It. The nine-episode scripted satirical thriller follows Gabourey as Jenna, a woman who “vanishes without a trace” after a summer in Westchester. As an investigation ensues, and the only clues left behind are voice memos that claim a group of influencers used magic to achieve their means. Sidibe joins voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It premieres Sunday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter. It will be available on all podcast platforms.
