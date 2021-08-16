An existing drug may change tumor-associated macrophages back to cancer fighters

A phase 1 trial shows promising anti-tumor activity of tumor-infiltrating-lymphocyte therapy in patients with advanced non–small-cell lung cancer. Epithelial cancers are driven by somatic mutations and aberrantly expressed genes. These genetic alterations can encode peptide sequences that are presented on the tumor cell surface by major histocompatibility complex molecules, and these complexes can be recognized by the patient’s T cells. Tumor-reactive T cells that infiltrate the tumor often become dysfunctional and fail to eradicate the tumor. Immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) can improve T cell function and bring about tumor regression1, but unfortunately, most patients either fail to respond or develop resistance over time. An alternative strategy for boosting anti-tumor immunity is to isolate functional tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from resected tumors or tumor biopsies and expand them ex vivo for adoptive transfer back into the patient. This approach has led to durable remissions in subsets of patients with melanoma2 or cervical cancer3 and in individual patients with cholangiocarcinoma4, colorectal cancer5 or breast cancer6. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Creelan et al. show that TIL therapy has impressive anti-tumor activity in some patients with ICB-resistant non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)7.