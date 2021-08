I was privileged to take part in a panel discussion at this year’s Food Integrity 2021 Event, hosted by New Food. The topic of discussion was Regulating to Increase Integrity, and my co-panellists were Caitlin Boon, Associate Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Peter Whelan, Director of Audit and Investigations, Food Safety Authority of Ireland. The session was facilitated by Michael Bell, Executive Director Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association. Reflecting on the session, a few topics stood out.