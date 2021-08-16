One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, New Ulm Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Minnesota

When it comes to Minnesota’s towns and cities, no two are exactly alike. No matter which direction you travel in, you’re bound to find a unique place with plenty of fun attractions to explore. In the past, we’ve covered some of our favorite unique towns, such as Lanesboro and Lindstrom. But those two barely scratch the surface of interesting towns in Minnesota. Today, we want to introduce New Ulm, Minnesota. It is not only one of the coolest towns in Minnesota, but it is also one of the most unique in the country! Read on below to learn more about this special place:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

New Ulm is a charming town in southern Minnesota, about 100 miles southwest of Minneapolis. The town is known for its German heritage, which dates back to 1854 when New Ulm was founded by German settlers.

Today, New Ulm's German heritage is present throughout the town. Between its interesting history, fun attractions, and beautiful scenery, New Ulm is well worth visiting on a day or weekend trip.

Many of New Ulm's most famous attractions are related to Germany. For example, New Ulm is home to a 45-tall glockenspiel. You can find it at Schonlau Park, where it chimes the hour.

The Hermann Heights monument is another symbol of Germany. The monument is inspired by a similar structure in Detmold, Germany. It symbolizes German Americans.

Beyond the monuments, New Ulm is a beautiful city. Its downtown is full of local shops and restaurants. Stop in for a German meal at Veigel's Kaiserhoff , or sample some German spaghettieis at MN Eis !

If you'd like to go shopping for German goodies, definitely pop into Domeier's , a store packed to the gills with interesting foods, decor items, and trinkets from Deutschland.

And when it's time to chill out with a drink, a visit to Schell's Brewery is an absolute must for New Ulm visitors. The second-oldest family-owned brewery in the nation, it is a place of history and great drinks!

And if you happen to be visiting during one of New Ulm's fun festivals, you're in luck. In fact, we would recommend planning your visit around one! They're full of fun, and they're a great way to see what this little German town is all about.

Next time you’re looking for a fun day trip in Minnesota, we highly recommend a visit to New Ulm. You’ll find evidence of its German heritage everywhere you look, from food to monuments to events!

Have you ever visited New Ulm? What other towns in Minnesota do you enjoy visiting? Let us know by nominating them! Also be sure to check out some of our other favorite quirky Minnesota towns, like Remer, Darwin, and Dawson.