One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, New Ulm Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Minnesota
By Betsy Rathburn
Posted by
Only In Minnesota
4 days ago
When it comes to Minnesota’s towns and cities, no two are exactly alike. No matter which direction you travel in, you’re bound to find a unique place with plenty of fun attractions to explore. In the past, we’ve covered some of our favorite unique towns, such as Lanesboro and Lindstrom. But those two barely scratch the surface of interesting towns in Minnesota. Today, we want to introduce New Ulm, Minnesota. It is not only one of the coolest towns in Minnesota, but it is also one of the most unique in the country! Read on below to learn more about this special place:
Next time you’re looking for a fun day trip in Minnesota, we highly recommend a visit to New Ulm. You’ll find evidence of its German heritage everywhere you look, from food to monuments to events!
Have you ever visited New Ulm? What other towns in Minnesota do you enjoy visiting? Let us know by nominating them! Also be sure to check out some of our other favorite quirky Minnesota towns, like Remer, Darwin, and Dawson.
