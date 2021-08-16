Neurotoxin helps at work for those with rare voice disorder
Spasmodic dysphonia is a rare neuromuscular condition that makes people's voices sound strangled and hoarse. For years doctors have used injections of botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT, clinically, and Botox, familiarly) to quell patients' muscle spasms within the larynx. Often an injection makes a disordered voice sound more normal for three to six months, and then the drug wears off and another injection is needed.
