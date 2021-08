CoxHealth will hold a clinic on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Springfield for immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Registration is required and may be done by calling 417-269-1300 or online. Those who are unable to make this clinic may also call 417-269-1300 to schedule a dose, which will be given at locations throughout the region. Documentation from a provider is not required, but participants must sign an attestation form at the clinic confirming that they are included in one of the categories. Third doses must be given more than 28 days from the second dose.